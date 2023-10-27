Leeds United presser notes on 'If you want full story', Spence return, Ipswich

. It had been two days since that frustrating 1-0 loss to Stoke City at Bet365 Stadium in the Championship, where the Whites missed a penalty before seeing Pascal Struijk score an unfortunate own goal.
Here’s a run-down on the headlines from the briefing and what we took from reading between the lines after facing Farke.A line is drawn under the penalty debacle “If you want to have the full story, I'm a big believer the coach decides who takes the penalties because what I hate most is when there are discussions on the pitch or it's not clear who takes the penalty,” he said. “That's the reason why we always decide before the game who takes the penalty.”
Jaidon Anthony, it transpires, is handy on spot-kicks, but was also sat in the dugout. Bamford, as with all substitutes, would not have been Farke’s preference from 12 yards out. “It's always beneficial when you have played at least a few minutes and you get used . I would, for example, never substitute a player just 10 seconds before the end of extra time just for the penalty shootout because I don't believe in this. headtopics.com
If you can remember the shootout loss at Salford City this season, you should recall Georginio Rutter missing and Pascal Struijk scoring. As such, it was the latter and not the former Farke, surprisingly, had on his hit list from the spot from those who had started the game.
Bamford’s record from the spot has been highlighted as something which should have forced Farke to step in at Stoke, but the manager’s made clear to everyone their past failures are no barrier to a fresh start under him. headtopics.com
“So, Patrick had the chance also to make his last couple of misses forgotten with being there, overtaking the penalty. Sadly, he missed the chance.Gaps should not be worried about