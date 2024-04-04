Leeds United prepare for Coventry City clash

Leeds United are preparing for an away clash with Coventry City after defeating Hull City . They are currently in second place, but their fate is uncertain as Leicester City still has a game in hand. Leeds have made an offer to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher , who has had trials with both Leeds and Arsenal.

Leeds have lodged a compensation offer with Sunderland and a move is likely to happen in the summer.

Leeds United Coventry City Hull City Leicester City Sunderland Mason Cotcher Football

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LeedsNews / 🏆 48. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United could face Championship promotion delay after EFL's Coventry City decision 'revealed'Leeds United will hope to not be affected by the unusual issue.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Coventry City boss issues injury update on key duo as midfielder ruled out of Leeds United visitLeeds United travel to face Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United midfielder 'wants' permanent move as ex-White addresses defender interestAll the latest news as Leeds United begin preparations to face Coventry City this weekend

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Man City's Kalvin Phillips price revealed amid Leeds United links as Michy Batshuayi 'button pressed'All the latest news as Leeds United prepare to take on Coventry City this weekend

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

FA Cup semi-final draw: Man City vs Chelsea, Coventry vs Manchester UnitedHolders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Manchester United’s reward for beating rivals Liverpool in a classic quarter-final is a last-four tie with Coventry City. The semi-final draw leaves open the possibility of a repeat of last year’s Manchester derby final where City came out winners on the way to the treble.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Coventry City boss shares one-word reaction to FA Cup draw vs Manchester UnitedCoventry City have been drawn against Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »