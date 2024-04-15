Leeds United Miss Promotion Chance with Home Defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United missed the chance to reclaim a spot in the automatic promotion places after losing 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. A first home defeat of the season came courtesy of Sammie Szmodics’ 82nd-minute effort but points dropped for Leicester City and Ipswich Town means it is still all to play for in the final weeks of the season.

But the La Liga side are said to be keeping a keen eye on Leeds’ promotion push in the hope of failure. Roca was one of several players to force an exit from Elland Road after relegation and it seems the clause would remain active if Leeds stay in the Championship. It remains to be seen whether it is the same for others such as Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen. Crysencio Summerville continues to attract interest from Europe’s top clubs with the winger thought to be on Bayer Leverkusen’s radar.

