Leeds United linked with summer move for Kalvin Phillips despite struggles

Promotion-chasing Leeds United continue to be strongly linked with a summer move for Kalvin Phillips , despite the midfielder's struggles with Manchester City and West Ham United . The England international, a lynchpin of the Whites' 2020 promotion-winning team under Marcelo Bielsa, faces an uncertain future after a troubled campaign. Things have not gone according to plan for Phillips since he joined the Hammers in the January transfer window.

It has been claimed Phillips would consider a return to Elland Road this summer. A report in The Sun has suggested City would sell the 28-year-old for around £30m. Leeds Live recently conducted a poll asking supporters about the possibility of re-signing Phillips, despite his poor form for West Ham

