Overreaction to Wednesday’s loss for Leeds United is unhealthy and should be tempered by a wider view of how long this campaign is and how many losses promotion winners have had in the past. Four changes do not feel like overkill when you consider the switches Daniel Farke made in midweek.

The Frenchman’s finishing ability continues to leave a lot to be desired, while his creativity is outstanding. Rutter is a dribbler, at his best when he can see more of the pitch, driving inside, beating defenders and finding attackers in the box.

Couple this with Joel Piroe’s recent anonymity and you free up that number nine slot for the Dutchman to lead the line and get the goals he desires. Crysencio Summerville is cutting inside so much from the flanks, he might as well play as my central attacking midfielder and roam. headtopics.com

Ilia Gruev will get another chance at some point, but a fully rested Glen Kamara in the middle is the easiest decision to make in this line-up. Archie Gray can also be rested after his sluggish recent run-outs.

Beren’s XI: Meslier; Shackleton, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Rutter, Summerville, James; Piroe.We can all agree changes need to be made this weekend, it’s just a matter of how many. Personally, I’d go with four to return to a line-up that resembles something similar to the one that saw off Norwich City at Carrow Road almost a week ago. headtopics.com

These are two changes I see as no-brainers, pretty much, given the form the pair of them have been in of late and the impact we know they can both have at Elland Road. Another fairly easy call for me is resting Archie Gray, who looked absolutely drained at times at Bet365 Stadium.

Glen Kamara is the other man that steps into the line-up, for me. Ideally, I’d like to give Ampadu the rest he clearly needs, having seen his form dip over the last couple of games, but I don’t know if I’ve seen enough from Ilia Gruev to suggest he’s ready to start two games in a row. headtopics.com

