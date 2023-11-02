Leeds United injury list as Gelhardt surgery mooted and Firpo eyes return

(Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images). The Foxes have been in sensational form this season, winning 13 from their 14 matches so far, while Leeds will head into the clash having claimed four wins from their previous five matches.having to deal with three injury doubts following the emphatic 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend, in addition to another trio of longer-term absentees.

The boss gave a full update in his Wednesday afternoon press conference and with just one match to play after this one before the next international break, there is plenty of recovery time on the horizon. Here is a look at Leeds' current injury situation going into the King Power Stadium showdown.The Tottenham loanee limped off with Leeds United cruising after the hour mark against Huddersfield Town, Farke has confirmed that the defender returned to full training on Wednesday..

Prior to the Leicester City clash, Farke confirmed that Spence should be back after the international break. "Djed Spence is not in team training at the moment, we expect him back within the next seven to 14 days. So he won't be involved in any game before the international break, but we expect to be back on the other side of the international break."Junior Firpo was injured on the eve of the new season, but could be considered for a place in the match day squad for Leicester. headtopics.com

"He's also in the mix and available if we call him up to the game-day squad. Already before the international break, yes we will see but he's definitely in progress and is on the right path.""Sadly, some bad news was that Joe Gelhardt, who suffered a hand fracture yesterday in training and we will wait for some further assessment," Farke said before the Leicester trip.

