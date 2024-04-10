Leeds United frustrated by Sunderland in goalless draw

Leeds United were frustrated by Sunderland in a goalless draw , despite their return to the Championship 's automatic promotion places. Sunderland , who had previously beaten Leeds earlier in the season, were able to stymie the Whites defensively. Leeds struggled to unlock the Wearsiders' defense and were unable to create their usual flurry of chances. The match ended in a stalemate, with both teams unable to find the back of the net.

Leeds fans were left disappointed, but they remain in the automatic promotion spots for now

