Leeds United fans praise Summerville after goal against Hull City

Leeds United fans have gushed over Crysencio Summerville after his goal in the 3-1 win against Hull City. The winger was on target from the penalty spot in the Championship victory at Elland Road on Monday (1 April), with Sam Byram and Dan James also scoring. Summerville won the penalty in the 88th minute, taking it off fellow forward Joel Piroe before putting the ball into the back of the net.
Summerville and his Leeds teammates watched on briefly as Piroe lined up to take the penalty, with the hosts drawing 1-1 as the final whistle drew closer. But the latter was left stunned when the former took over proceedings and decided to take the spot-kick himself. Ethan Ampadu was forced to calm Piroe down at the edge of the box before Summerville slotted home the penalty, with James adding a third shortly after. Leeds fans have since taken to social media to react to the goal and overall display from their in-form winger Summervill
