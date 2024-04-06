Leeds United face tough challenge against Coventry City

A trip to Coventry City looks, on paper, the toughest assignment left of Leeds United 's Championship run-in. The Sky Blues, beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town last season, still harbour hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs. Despite losing 2-1 to Cardiff City on Easter Monday, Mark Robins ' team remain in seventh position, four points adrift of Norwich City but with a game in hand on the Canaries.
Coventry have only lost three times on their own turf this term and progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals. They also have a striker in Ellis Simms who is in the form of his life. The former Everton forward has notched 11 goals in his last seven matches for the Sky Blues in league and cup. Read more: Leeds United line-up vs Coventry City with striker debate settled after big Farke selection clue United boss Daniel Farke has called on his players to maintain their high standards against a strong Coventry outfi
Leeds United Coventry City Championship Play-Offs Mark Robins Ellis Simms
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »