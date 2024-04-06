Leeds United face tough challenge against Coventry City

A trip to Coventry City looks, on paper, the toughest assignment left of Leeds United 's Championship run-in. The Sky Blues, beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town last season, still harbour hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs. Despite losing 2-1 to Cardiff City on Easter Monday, Mark Robins ' team remain in seventh position, four points adrift of Norwich City but with a game in hand on the Canaries.

Coventry have only lost three times on their own turf this term and progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals. They also have a striker in Ellis Simms who is in the form of his life. The former Everton forward has notched 11 goals in his last seven matches for the Sky Blues in league and cup. Read more: Leeds United line-up vs Coventry City with striker debate settled after big Farke selection clue United boss Daniel Farke has called on his players to maintain their high standards against a strong Coventry outfi

Leeds United Coventry City Championship Play-Offs Mark Robins Ellis Simms

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United could face Championship promotion delay after EFL's Coventry City decision 'revealed'Leeds United will hope to not be affected by the unusual issue.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United prepare for Coventry City clashLeeds United are preparing for an away clash with Coventry City after defeating Hull City. They have made an offer to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Daniel Farke issues Ilia Gruev update for Coventry City clash but new Leeds United injury revealDaniel Farke has held his pre-Coventry City press conference and provided the Whites team news.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United team news: Whites hoping Ilia Gruev will be fit to face Coventry CityLeeds United manager Daniel Farke has not given up hope that Ilia Gruev might be back from injury to face Coventry City on Saturday.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Coventry City v Leeds United prediction made by David PruttonPundit David Prutton has locked in his prediction for Leeds United’s trip to face Coventry City.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United fans on 'out of sorts' Whites man, youngster shout, missed player and Coventry CityLeeds United are heading to Coventry City – ahead of which Whites fans are in reasonably confident mood.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »