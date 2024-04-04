Leeds United consider permanent transfer for teenage forward

The teenage forward has been on trial at Leeds over the past two months and has reportedly impressed enough during the club’s Under-18 Premier League fixtures to be considered for a permanent transfer. Cotcher is currently on the books at Sunderland but according to The Telegraph, could soon be a Leeds player after going on trial with the Whites at the start of this year.
The England Under-17 attacker has scored twice in league action since joining on trial, against Liverpool and the Black Cats, whom he looks set to leave. The North East club will be owed a compensation fee from Leeds if United do take up Cotcher’s registration, however, meaning his transfer will come at a cost, although due to the player’s age, is unlikely to be a significant sum. Cotcher contributed to ten goals in 19 league appearances for Sunderland's U18s last seaso
Leeds United Teenage Forward Trial Transfer Sunderland Under-18 Premier League
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »