Leeds United coach Ed Wootten talks heavy investment into Thorp Arch

Leeds United will try to improve their facitilies at Thorp Arch further in an aim towards reaching 'even higher levels', according to goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten. Daniel Farke's side have recovered from a slow start to the season and picked up momentum in the promotion race, and remain third after a convincing derby win over Huddersfield Town.

The recently appointed Whites boss has had plenty to deal with in his short tenure to date at Elland Road. Relegation from the Premier League led to an inevitable squad overhaul in the latest transfer window, while the 49ers Enterprises also completed their takeover in the summer.

Wootten worked under Farke during his four-year stint at Norwich City before linking up to work together once again at Leeds. The first-team goalkeeper coach was asked about the facilities at Thorp Arch behind the scenes, and he insists the club are keeping pace with the rivals in terms of investment into the training ground. headtopics.com

READ MORE: Leo Hjelde's ideal placement outlined as Leeds United defender faces pivotal January window He told The Official Leeds United Podcast: "A lot of clubs now invest heavily into the training ground. It's where you spend the majority of your time so clubs nowadays, you look up and down the country and everyone is really heavily investing into the training ground setup as Leeds have here.

"We're going to try to move it on here again to try and lift it towards those even higher levels if we can possibly do that. The training ground here is sufficient, the pitches are excellent so it's been very good." headtopics.com

Get Leeds United news to your phone with our WhatsApp community Want the inside track on transfers? There's now a way you can get breaking news and the best reads sent straight to your device. By joining the Leeds United community on WhatsApp, you'll see the biggest and best stories as soon as they happen.No one else in the community will be able to see your personal information and you will only receive messages from the Leeds Live sports team.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leedslivenews »

Leeds United injury blow as Joe Rodon limps off against Huddersfield TownLeeds United defender Joe Rodon was forced off during the second half against Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE as Leeds United boss reacts to Huddersfield Town thrashingFollow the latest from the Leeds United manager's post-match debrief at Elland Road after the Saturday afternoon clash with Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Leeds United player ratings with Summerville and James outstanding in routAll of the marks out of 10 for Leeds United at Elland Road after their Championship clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon as Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James score twice each to secure home win Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 1: Attackers shine in blitz with best yet crowdLeeds United produced a first-half procession en route to a 4-1 blitz of Saturday's Championship visitors Huddersfield Town in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby at Elland Road. Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 1: Rampant Whites but Darren Moore in real dangerAn outstanding counter-attacking performance from Leeds United wrote off their midweek defeat as nothing more than the blip the Championship often throws up, but only magnified the pasting Huddersfield Town took. Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town highlights: Summerville and James at the double in demolition derbyLeeds United host Huddersfield Town this afternoon. Kick-off in this Yorkshire derby is scheduled for 12:30. Follow all the live updates from the match here. Read more ⮕