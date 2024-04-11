Leeds United and Leicester City Managers Unhappy with Fixture Schedule

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke expressed his displeasure over the Whites' fixture schedule in February and March. The team had to play multiple matches in a short period of time, including a quick turnaround after their FA Cup trip to Chelsea. Similarly, Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is unhappy with Championship organisers over their fixture schedule , citing a lack of care for players' health .

The team had to travel back from an away match at Millwall and will have little time to train before their next match against Plymouth Argyle

