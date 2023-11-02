Leeds United allow fan to finish ultra-marathon in memory of his father inside Elland Road

Harry Cleary, 25, said he wanted to take on the running feat because the sport 'saved me in a way' after the passing of his father Graham. 'My father struggled with alcoholism his whole life and it intertwined with his own mind and in the end got too much for him,' the fundraising operations assistant at Movember said. 'He passed away in February and it has been a very difficult year, and the one thing that's really saved me in a way has been running.

'I'm running past my dad's childhood home in Farsley, and then the first house that he bought when he first moved out at 19,' he said. 'I'll also be running past where we had his funeral because it's all in the same region in Leeds and then finishing inside the stadium, and he went to his first Leeds game when he was three years old. His dad was also a Leeds United fan, so it is a big part of our family.

