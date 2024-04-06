Leeds United academy player Harry Gray called up to England U16s

Leeds United academy player Harry Gray has been called up to represent England Under-16s in the upcoming UEFA U16 Development Tournament. Gray, who has previously won three caps for the U16s, will be travelling to Spain next week to join the squad.

The 15-year-old striker has had a successful season with Leeds youth ranks, making seven appearances for the U18s and scoring five goals.

