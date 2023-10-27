Leeds United academy graduate Oliver Casey praised after career breakthrough

Former Leeds United academy prospect praised after career breakthrough

After spending last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers, he has now been able to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Tangerines,“He’s been excellent and fantastic,” Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette. "“I think he’s benefited hugely from going out on loan and playing regular football last season at Forest Green.

“He’s had to be patient and wait for his chance here even at the beginning of this season but since he’s come into the team he has been brilliant. He’s really stepped up and he’s looking mature. He’s performing well beyond his years at the moment. headtopics.com

During his time at Leeds, Casey formed an effective partnership with Charlie Cresswell for the under-23s side and was a key part of the team that won the Premier League 2 Division Two tite in the 2020-21 season.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back from their midweek 1-0 defeat to Stoke City and speaking ahead of the clash, Daniel Farke was able to give a team news update. Top of the agenda was the fitness of Crysencio Summerville, who Farke revealed has been dealing with a shoulder issue in recent weeks. headtopics.com

