Leeds United academy graduate Oliver Casey praised after career breakthrough

Former Leeds United academy prospect praised after career breakthrough
After spending last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers, he has now been able to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Tangerines,“He’s been excellent and fantastic,” Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette. "“I think he’s benefited hugely from going out on loan and playing regular football last season at Forest Green.
“He’s had to be patient and wait for his chance here even at the beginning of this season but since he’s come into the team he has been brilliant. He’s really stepped up and he’s looking mature. He’s performing well beyond his years at the moment. headtopics.com
During his time at Leeds, Casey formed an effective partnership with Charlie Cresswell for the under-23s side and was a key part of the team that won the Premier League 2 Division Two tite in the 2020-21 season.
