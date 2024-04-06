Leeds suffer defeat against Coventry in physical battle

The German was disappointed but not disheartened as Leeds tasted defeat for the first time since December 28 last year. Mark Robins’ Coventry got the better of Farke’s Whites at two critical junctures in their 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon, but crucially were superior to Leeds in physical duels, particularly at set-plays, something Farke conceded in his post-match press conference.

Coventry's first goal came inside ten minutes, Ellis Simms reacting fastest and nodding beyond Illan Meslier as Leeds failed to clear a home corner. Shortly after the restart, it was a corner at the same end of the pitch which led to Coventry's second. Leeds struggled to make anything of an attacking set-piece before Coventry broke through Milan van Ewijk who carried the ball some 50 yards into United territory. Josh Eccles took possession as Van Ewijk was held up in traffic, and lofted a deep cross into the run of Haji Wright who left unmarked finished past Meslier for the Sky Blues' second.

