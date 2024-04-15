Leeds Running Festival 2024: A Day of Camaraderie and Competition in Roundhay Park

The Leeds Running Festival is being hosted by running events company RunThrough and is predicted to draw in 1,500 participants. Racers will get the chance to run a chip-timed 5K, 10K or Half Marathon around the beautiful Roundhay Park in Leeds. Race director at RunThrough, Rob Sullivan, said: “We are thrilled to announce the Leeds Running Festival presented by Gateley, and we look forward to welcoming runners to experience the beauty of Roundhay Park .

There will also be portable toilets available to use, however, anyone living locally is recommended to use toilets at home. Visitors are advised to restrict the number of belongings to the event. There will be an informal bag drop within the event area. Get the best Yorkshire news, straight to your inbox The races will start off with a warm up in the event village 15 minutes before the start of each race.

