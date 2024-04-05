Leeds Rhinos suffer heavy defeat against Warrington Wolves

Rhinos led 4-0 early on and were one tackle away from going further in front, but never got a grip on the contest. They didn’t throw enough at Warrington and were broken down too many times near their own line. The score blew out towards the end, with Warrington scoring three converted tries in the final 14 minutes and Leeds were clearly second best. To be fair, they weren’t helped by the loss of two players in the first half.
Prop Tom Holroyd failed a head injury assessment and Ash Handley suffered damaged ribs in a heavy tackle. Rhinos had a three-quarter on the bench - teenage centre Ned McCormack - but rather than bring him on, coach Rohan Smith moved Rhyse Martin to centre and Paul Momirovski on to the left-wing. McCormack got his debut 18 minutes from time. Leeds were left frustrated by some decisions. A second half fightback was stymied by a video referee decision to overturn an on-field ‘try’ cal
