Leeds Rhinos' James McDonnell talks exceeding expectations, learning key lessons and high hopes for 2024

Before joining Rhinos last autumn, McDonnell had played only six Betfred Super League games in three years at hometown club Wigan Warriors and spent much of 2022 on loan with then-Championship outfit Leigh Centurions. Signed as a youngster with potential and expected to be a squad man this year, rather than first-choice, the second-rower made his Leeds debut in a win at St Helens in March.

He said: “Despite the ups and downs of this year, I think this has been the best place to really come and experience all that - the highs and lows of a Super League season. I am going to be better 10 fold for that. It’s a lot for me to take on board and learn from.” Rhinos will have a much-changed squad next term, with six signings having been announced so far including 2022 Man of Steel Brodie Croft and McDonnell reckons they are set for a more successful campaign.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Leeds Rhinos are IMG champions, but chief executive Gary Hetherington says 'we can get better'Leeds Rhinos still have room for improvement despite leading the table of IMG scores, chief executive Gary Hetherington says. Read more ⮕

Leeds Rhinos confirm Boxing Day game opponents, ticket prices and kick-off timeLeeds Rhinos have confirmed their opponents for this year’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge. Read more ⮕

Leeds Rhinos' first pre-season game confirmed as Boxing Day tradition returnsThe Rhinos fans have a date for their diaries. Read more ⮕

Leeds Rhinos youngster joins ex-teammate and assistant-coach at League One clubFormer Leeds Rhinos youngster Mackenzie Turner has joined Betfred League One side Oldham. Read more ⮕

Harry Newman considered for NRL switch with Leeds Rhinos contract nearing endThe England centre is off-contract at the end of next year. Read more ⮕

Leigh Leopards show interest in Leeds Rhinos back Derrell OlphertsThe Leopards are still looking to add to their squad for the new season. Read more ⮕