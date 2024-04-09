Leeds Rhinos Determined to Succeed After Last Season's Losses

The Rhinos suffered defeats against St Helens and York Valkyrie in the Super League Grand Final . However, Leeds has started this year positively by strengthening their squad with new signings and winning all three Challenge Cup group games. They will face Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals. The 2022 champions will begin their Super League campaign against Huddersfield Giants next Friday, motivated by the pain of last season's losses.

Leeds coach Forsell mentioned the hunger and motivation of the new players who have experienced previous defeats. The team is determined to win and not settle for second place

