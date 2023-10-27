Leeds Rhinos ace Harry Newman talks end of contract, 2024 prospects and England duty v Tonga

The centre is out of contract at the end of 2024 and set to attract interest from the NRL as well as Leeds’ Betfred Super League rivals. In the meantime, Newman reckons Rhinos’ new-look side will be challenging for honours after their disappointing eighth-placed finish in Betfred Super League this term. So, with potentially two games still to go in his campaign, he is already looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season, buoyed by his long-awaited first experience with England.

Rhinos have also signed centre Paul Momirovski and forward Mickael Goudemand and Newman said: “They have invested massively. “Brodie Croft is a former Man of Steel and Andy Ackers is another massive signing. We have got a whole new spine and it is going to be different - we have got some fast players, skilful players and it is exciting for me. There’ll be some great opportunities and I am just looking forward to getting back into it.

