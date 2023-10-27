Leeds named in world's top 100 cities list - here's where it ranks compared to London, Beijing and New York

Resonance Consultancy, a global advisor on tourism and economic development of cities and destinations, has revealed the top 100 cities in the world. Many American, European and Asian cities made the list including New York, Berlin and Beijing. Leeds also made the list this year. It produces these rankings annually, taking into account recommendations by locals and visitors in digital channels such as Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook and Instagram.

It looks at liveability, the sustainable infrastructure available for communities to grow and loveability, social vibrancy which is believed to be a key driver of economic development by the firm. It also assess prosperity, which is determined by the amount of equal growth and opportunities available in the city. This methodology is applied to ‘global cities’, cities with metropolitan populations of more than one million.

