Leeds named among the most expensive places in the UK to retire according to new study

Money experts at Sambla have looked at the cost of living before rent in the 100 most populated towns and cities in the UK to find out the most expensive and affordable places for Brits to retire - and Leeds takes the “crown” as the most expensive spot outside of London. As of November 2023, state pension in the UK is £203.85 per week, which can be claimed by people aged 66 or over.

Placing at number two, Leeds is the most expensive place to retire outside of London, with the current cost of living before rent totalling at £843 per person per month. This means those looking to retire in Leeds would accumulate an average retirement pot of £151,740 between the age of 66 and 81, or £343,944 if they lived to 100 - only 23 percent cheaper than in London at £187,020.

