Leeds murder probe as woman dies after being found with 'multiple injuries'

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found with severe injuries at an address in Oatland Court, Leeds.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics at around 5.15pm and found the woman with "multiple injuries". The victim, a 43-year-old woman, died a short time later on Wednesday, October 25. A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and police say he remains in custody. Detectives are now trying to piece together what happened between 5.30am and 5.15pm.West Yorkshire Police say they want to understand how the woman suffered the injuries and later died. Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time." If you have any information that could be valuable to the investigation, please reach out to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at 101. Alternatively, you can engage in a live chat via the West Yorkshire Police website using the 101 service. Please quote the crime reference number: 13230593635.

