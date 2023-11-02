Leeds man suspended from school for fights turns life around with boxing

A Leeds man who was a terror to his teachers growing up has turned his life around after being suspended, becoming a boxing champion and running a successful business at just 22, raking in a staggering £45,000 in just one month.

Teshi said: “I should have had been more of a quieter kid and tamer. I was always cracking jokes, being immature, being a nuisance, trying to p-off of my teachers. Literally doing anything I could to not do any work, I would not do work.

At 16, this rage came to a crescendo when his head of year confronted him during a maths lesson, taking him out of the classroom to “have a word.” Then the situation became heated. “How I spoke to my head of year was just unacceptable, really, and teachers could back him as they could hear it.” headtopics.com

It wasn’t until he picked up Thai boxing that his attitude in life changed. He’d been watching fights on Youtube and decided to try it out for himself at Kiatphontip Thai Boxing Gym in Holbeck. Dilip was in the crowd for the recent title fight and was ecstatic to see his grandson presented with the British Thai Boxing Championship Belt (57kg), defeating Alonso Rivera Hernandez at the Aria Suite in Leeds on October 15. It was a proud moment for Teshi who only turned professional this year.

