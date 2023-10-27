Leeds Knights hopeful of getting green light off Glasgow Clan so forward Jordan Buesa can face Telford Tigers

The 23-year-old Scottish-born forward made an excellent impression during his first game for the Knights when he scored two goals in their 4-1 win over Sheffield Steeldogs on Tuesday night. He only joined the club the previous day on a two-way deal from the Elite League’s Glasgow Clan, for who he plays on Saturday night at home to Guildford Flames.

As part of the deal agreed, the Clan have first option on Buesa and it will depend on how many bodies Clan head coach Jason Morgan wants to take down south for their return game against the Flames on Sunday. Either way, Aldridge was delighted with the impact Buesa had in his first game in a Knights’ jersey. “I felt he added exactly what we were looking for,” said Aldridge.

