Leeds cocaine gang toppled after boasting about 'moving kilos' and jetting off for luxury holidays

After police raided the home of former Rugby League player, Mccauley Barron, in April 2020, it helped topple a network of criminals trading in the Class A drug across Leeds on a wholesale basis. Five members were jailed for a total of 24 years at Leeds Crown Court this week. Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said officers first executed a warrant at Barron’s home on Old Farm Drive, West Park, in April 2020. He was co-operative and told officers that he had a quantity of cocaine on the property.

Zachary Snellgrove, age 29, of Benson Gardens, Wortley, was found with £6,000 in cash at his home, while 53-year-old David Reynolds of Clayton Court, West Park was found with dealer bags. All five defendants have minimal previous convictions, and none for drug dealing. Mitigating for Barron, Adrian Pollard said he had shown promise as a rugby player but his career was cut short by injury.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Leeds: Roundhay venue saved from closureA popular Leeds restaurant and wedding venue has been saved from closure by Leeds City council. Read more ⮕

Gray's burnout data giving Leeds United and Farke clear steer on next decisionArchie Gray has averaged a full 90 minutes every three days for the past three weeks in October with Leeds United and England under-19s Read more ⮕

Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey set to sell dream Leeds home after splitGeordie Shore star Gaz Beadle has separated from his wife and mum to his two children Emma McVey Read more ⮕

Farke hand to be forced with more Leeds United changes vs Huddersfield TownLeeds United host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon just a few days after their loss to Stoke City Read more ⮕

Bamford fallout, injury risks and match absentees on Farke's Leeds United agendaDaniel Farke faces the media today in his Huddersfield Town pre-match press conference with Leeds United and here are some of the topics he may be faced with at Thorp Arch Read more ⮕

Tommy Fury offered world title shot after moving to 10-0 with KSI winFresh from his unanimous decision win over KSI, Tommy Fury has been offered a world title shot. Read more ⮕