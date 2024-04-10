Leeds and Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas announces retirement

Leeds and Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from football after two years out with injury. Dallas hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Premier League against Manchester City in April 2022. After playing for Northern Ireland clubs Coagh United and Crusaders, Dallas joined Brentford in 2012 before an August 2015 move to Leeds where he went on to make 266 appearances, which included scoring 28 goals.

Dallas made his Northern Ireland debut in 2011 and his 62 Northern Ireland caps, which included three international goals, were highlighted by playing for his country at Euro 2016, where they reached the knockout stage. "Over the past two years, the Leeds United medical team, along with the incredible surgeons in London, have worked tirelessly to help me recover from the injury I sustained in the game against Manchester City in 2022," continued the Northern Irishman, adding that he was "devastated" to have to end his career. "As a young boy growing up in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, all I ever wanted was to play professional football and I will be eternally grateful that for me, that dream came true.

Stuart Dallas Retirement Football Injury Leeds Northern Ireland

