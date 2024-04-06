Leeds and Leicester Battle for Promotion Spot

Leeds are heading into the weekend sat in the Championship ’s second automatic promotion spot but with their top-two destiny out of their own hands by virtue of being just one point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have played one game less. The Foxes take on Birmingham City at the King Power this weekend in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off and the bookmakers strongly fancy Enzo Maresca’s side to take all three points.

Leicester are long odds-on favourites for the contest, as short as 2-7 and no bigger than 3-1. Birmingham can be backed at 17-2 and even the draw is nearly a 5-1 chance at 23-5. However, the bookmakers also think Leeds will bag yet another victory from their Saturday afternoon clash at Coventry City and a win that they believe has a strong chance of leaving United’s autos destiny back in their hand

