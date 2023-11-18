Leclerc Takes Pole Position at 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed his third pole position in four F1 2023 races at the Las Vegas Grand Prix . Leclerc's Q3 lap of 1:32.726s was good enough for pole ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Max Verstappen . Sainz will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Saturday night's race, promoting Verstappen to the front row and Mercedes driver George Russell to third.





