LeBron James' Son Bronny Confirms Entry into 2024 NBA Draft

LeBron James’ son Bronny has confirmed he will enter the 2024 NBA draft as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps. The 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest last July and had surgery to repair a congenital heart defect during his first year as a USC student. But, providing he clears the required medical check, he could be about to join his dad, who is the all-time record points scorer, in the NBA.

Bronny James said on Instagram: "I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete. "I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. "Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."

Lebron James Bronny James NBA Draft USC Cardiac Arrest Congenital Heart Defect

