'Leave my children alone!': Furious Donald Trump blasts judge in fraud trial as son testifies in New York

The Trumps deny wrongdoing and are fighting to keep the family's Trump Organisation intact. The ex-president's son is the first of his children to testify, kicking off a blockbuster stretch as the trial in New York attorney general Letitia James's lawsuit enters its second month.

Read More: 'Single greatest witch hunt of all time': Donald Trump launches eight-minute tirade as civil fraud trial beginsRead More: Trump storms out of courtroom amid clash with foe Michael Cohen, as he's issued $10,000 fine for violating gag orderBefore the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Donald Trump's financial statements were fraudulent.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Donald Trump Jr. begins testifying at $250 million New York fraud trialDonald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, former President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump are all set to testify in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud… Read more ⮕

Melania Trump Disapproves of Donald Trump's Dance MovesFormer President Donald Trump reveals that his wife Melania dislikes it when he dances off the stage or impersonates weightlifting or swimming. Despite her disapproval, Trump performed these moves at his recent campaign rally. Read more ⮕

'Leave my children own!': Furious Donald Trump blasts judge in fraud trial as son testifies in New YorkDonald Trump Jr took to the witness stand on Wednesday at the civil fraud trial over whether his father overstated his wealth to banks and insurers. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr testifies in fraud trial: 'Should have worn makeup'Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is set to testify on Wednesday (November 1) afternoon in a New York civil fraud trial accusing the former U.S. president and his family businesses of inflating asset values to dupe lenders and insurers. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr takes to witness stand in father’s fraud trialThe ex-president’s son is the first of his children to testify. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr takes to witness stand in father’s fraud trialThe ex-president’s son is the first of his children to testify. Read more ⮕