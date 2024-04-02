Leap Dance Festival Comes to Liverpool with a Programme of Events

Leap Dance Festival, a celebration of the best and most diverse avenues of dance, is coming to Liverpool with a programme of events. This May Bank Holiday, dancers will descend upon the city centre and Liverpool ONE for a free-to-attend afternoon of unique outdoor performances - spotlighting the wealth of both established and upcoming local talent.

On Monday, May 6, from midday, audiences can expect pop-up shows and entertainment from some of the region's leading dance artists, including premiere performances newly commissioned by Culture Liverpool. The public will be invited to stop, watch, and even join in with a variety of activities happening throughout the city street

