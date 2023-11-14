Leaked Documents Reveal Money Trail Linking Roman Abramovich to Putin's Inner Circle

Leaked documents reveal a money trail linking oligarch Roman Abramovich to two men dubbed "wallets" of President Vladimir Putin. The former Chelsea Football Club owner has been sanctioned by the UK and EU but has previously denied any financial relationship with the Russian leader. Now, leaked documents from Cyprus reveal new evidence linking him to a secret $40m (£26m) deal in 2010.

The secret deal transferred shares in a highly profitable Russian advertising company, Video International - for less than they appeared to be worth - from companies ultimately owned by a trust connected with Mr Abramovich, to two members of Putin's inner circle. They in turn received millions of dollars in dividends.Confidential records reveal that one of the men involved in the secret deal was Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president. A cellist, Mr Roldugin is the artistic director of the St Petersburg Music Hous

