Leah Williamson to start for England against Republic of Ireland

Sarina Wiegman confirmed that Leah Williamson will start for England in their European Championship qualifier against Republic of Ireland. The Arsenal defender is set to make her Lionesses comeback after nearly a year out following an ACL injury. Williamson made the bench for England ’s 1-1 draw against Sweden in Group A3 on Friday, but when asked if she would be starting against Ireland in a pre-match press conference, head coach Wiegman replied: “Yep.

” Tuesday’s game will be Williamson’s first for the Lionesses since a friendly against Australia last April and Wiegman highlighted the 27-year-old’s strengths. “We’ve had hard choices to make in the team because I think the competitiveness is really high and we have many options in different positions,” she said. “I think what Leah brings us is vision, in possession she’s just very bright and finds the right pass. “The flexibility, the defence, being able to defend the space behind her together with everyone else, because defending doesn’t just start with one player, it starts with the team, and I hope Leah will bring that to the team tomorrow

Leah Williamson England Republic Of Ireland European Championship Qualifier Lionesses Comeback ACL Injury Arsenal Sarina Wiegman

