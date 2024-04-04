Leah Williamson set for England return after injury

England coach Sarina Wiegman believes Leah Williamson is ready to make her long-awaited return in Friday’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden . Williamson trained on her own on Tuesday after coming off at half-time of Arsenal’s Conti Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.

But she trained with the group on Wednesday and if she makes it through Thursday’s session unscathed she will be in contention to make her first international appearance in 12 months as the Lionesses begin their qualification campaign.She has not featured for her country since suffering an ACL injury last April, having pulled out of a training squad in March with a hamstring strain. “We need to manage it a little bit. She had a full training session on Wednesday, she will be on the pitch today (Thursday), so that looks really good,” Wiegman said. “We know where she has come from, she is still building but she is in a good place and she is ready, if she comes through today O

England Coach Sarina Wiegman Leah Williamson Return Injury Euro 2025 Qualifier Sweden

