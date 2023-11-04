Leader's Stance on Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The leader said he was focused on the innocent individuals affected by the conflict but did not specify the grounds on which he might criticize Israel. He is under increasing pressure from his party to take a stronger stance on the conflict and has not yet called for a ceasefire or commented on whether he believes Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza. Israel has been found to have used white phosphorous on civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

When asked about this, he stated that the current way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis is through humanitarian pauses. He believes it is not the correct position to ask a sovereign country to give up its right to self-defense when its civilians are being held hostage. He emphasized the need to focus on the innocent individuals affected by the conflict, including children, young people, and civilians in Gaza, as well as those in Israel who are still subject to attacks. He called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to be delivered and improve the situation

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SUNSCOTNATİONAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Sir Keir Starmer asked to resign by two Labour council leaders over Gaza ceasefire stanceThe leaders of Burnley and Pendle councils have joined dozens of Labour MPs urging Sir Keir Starmer to back a ceasefire to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Councillors call on Starmer to quit over Gaza stanceSir Keir Starmer has come under fresh pressure over his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as two Labour council leaders called on him to resign.

Source: LBC | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Lancashire Labour leaders call on Keir Starmer to resign over Gaza stanceThe leaders of Burnley and Pendle Labour groups have called on Sir Keir to stand aside as he resists calls to back a ceasefire

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Labour-led councils call on Starmer to consider his position over Gaza stanceLed councils have called on Keir Starmer to “consider his position” as he maintains his refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement released on Friday morning Afrasiab Anwar, the leader of Burnley Council, and Asjad Mahmood, the leader of neighbouring Pendle Borough Council, accused Starmer of lacking compassion.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

BBCLONDONNEWS: London mayor 'worried' about youth radicalisation over Israel-Gaza conflictSadiq Khan says he is concerned the Middle East conflict has radicalised young Londoners.

Source: BBCLondonNews | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Sir Keir Starmer has been Prime Ministerial in his handling of the Israel-Gaza conflictAs I watched Sir Keir Starmer delivering his Chatham House speech in London this week, defending his refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza despite immense pressure from his party, I called to mind the famous saying from the 19th Century American novelist, James Lane Allen: “Adversity does not build character - it reveals it.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »