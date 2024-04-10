Lead campaigner jokes about Post Office head at Horizon IT Inquiry

Lead campaigner and ex-subpostmaster Alan Bates joked that the head of the Post Office 'should've brought his cheque book' with him to the Horizon IT Inquiry. The 70-year-old laughed as he suggested that Nick Read, who attended the inquiry today, could have sorted out remediation for his case 'there and then' while they were in the room together.

He also said the Post Office has to 'get on with it' when it comes to properly compensating subpostmasters wrongly convicted in the scandal, after many have waited more than a decade for justice. It came after the inquiry at Aldwych House in London heard that Mr Bates had been sacked by the company because it considered him 'unmanageable'. The organisation has come under fire since the airing of the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which put the Horizon IT scandal under the spotlight. More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu's faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branche

Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Alan Bates Subpostmasters Compensation Scandal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six things we learned from Alan Bates at the Post Office Horizon inquiry“The whole of the postal service nowadays – it’s a dead duck. It’s beyond saving,' said Mr Bates

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Post Office slapped down for late disclosure of documents in Horizon scandal inquiryDocuments from leaders including former CEO Paula Vennells among those handed over at the last minute

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Alan Bates to give evidence to Post Office Horizon IT inquiryThe inquiry is entering a crucial stage.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Alan Bates to give evidence to Post Office Horizon IT inquiryThe inquiry is entering a crucial stage.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Prominent campaigner to give evidence in Post Office Horizon IT inquiryAlan Bates, founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, will provide evidence in the ongoing Post Office Horizon IT inquiry. The inquiry, which is now in phases five and six, will examine governance, redress, and the response of the Post Office and others. Other notable witnesses include Lord Arbuthnot and former chief executive Paula Vennells.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

UK Post Office Horizon Public Inquiry ResumesThe UK Post Office Horizon Public Inquiry resumes this week almost four years after it began. Retired judge Sir Wyn Williams has been probing the circumstances that led the Post Office to prosecute more than 900 sub-postmasters for theft, fraud, and false accounting caused by errors in the Horizon software. The inquiry gains traction after the airing of a television drama.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »