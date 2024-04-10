Lead campaigner jokes about Post Office head at Horizon IT Inquiry

Lead campaigner and ex-subpostmaster Alan Bates joked that the head of the Post Office 'should've brought his cheque book' with him to the Horizon IT Inquiry. The 70-year-old laughed as he suggested that Nick Read, who attended the inquiry today, could have sorted out remediation for his case 'there and then' while they were in the room together.
He also said the Post Office has to 'get on with it' when it comes to properly compensating subpostmasters wrongly convicted in the scandal, after many have waited more than a decade for justice. It came after the inquiry at Aldwych House in London heard that Mr Bates had been sacked by the company because it considered him 'unmanageable'. The organisation has come under fire since the airing of the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which put the Horizon IT scandal under the spotlight. More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu's faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branche
Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Alan Bates Subpostmasters Compensation Scandal
