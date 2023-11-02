'Lazy' Karim Benzema struggling and Nuno Espirito Santo facing the sack! Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad facing a massive crisis

Despite spending big over the summer, the defending champions have slumped to sixth in the table and are in danger of falling out of the title race

Karim Benzema's move to Saudi Arabia obviously wasn't just about football. But he insisted it wasn't solely a question of money, either. Benzema explained that he was not only enamoured with the idea of living in a "Muslim country", but also intrigued by the prospect of a "new challenge" and a "new project"."I wanted to be part of the story. That's the reason why I came here.

However, Benzema also claimed that while he was fully committed to transforming the Saudi Pro League into something truly special, "the most important thing for me will be to win trophies at the end of the season." Right now, though, achieving that goal is looking far more difficult than expected... headtopics.com

