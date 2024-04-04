Layla Moran expresses bittersweet feelings as her family finds safety

Layla Moran said it is bittersweet that her family are now safe because 'they shouldn't have had to leave and that so many who do want to leave can't or die trying ' Ms Moran, who is of British-Palestinian descent, said her relatives are “exhausted and traumatised” after their journey. She said the news was “bittersweet” because her relatives “shouldn’t have had to leave the territory and that so many who do want to leave can’t or die trying ”. She wrote: “It is bittersweet.

Sweet because they are safe. Finally. Bitter because they shouldn’t have had to leave and that so many who do want to leave can’t or die trying. She continued: “We know we are lucky. They’re in Manama to be with their immediate family and are grateful to Bahrain for giving them sanctuar

