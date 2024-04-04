Lawyers Warn UK Government of Potential Breach of International Law in Arms Sales to Israel

The publication of an open letter signed by more than 600 lawyers, including three former Supreme Court justices, warning that the British Government risks breaching international law, including potential violations of the Genocide Convention , by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel .

Signatories of the legal letter said the worsening situation in Gaza and the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) conclusion that there is a 'plausible risk of genocide' obliges the UK to suspend arms sales to Israel

