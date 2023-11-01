Lauryn Hill delivers heartbreaking health update: 'This isn't safe'

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour: Ms Lauryn Hill & The Return of The FugeesLast week, the singer and rapper announced that on advice from her physicians, she was postponing her October 23 show in Philadelphia. Then, on October 30, she postponed her show in Fort Worth, Texas, with only a few hours' notice, leaving many of her fans frustrated.

"Dear Texas, as you may know, I've been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so,""I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn't safe or sustainable.

I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap." She continued: "I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight's show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon."Many of her followers expressed their disappointment at the last-minute cancellation, with one responding: "Three hours before the concert is ridiculous. I was about to hit the road thank God I didn't. headtopics.com

A second said: "I'm not buying my tickets until she is on the stage!" A third added: "BROKEN RECORD…. how about y'all just start charging people at the door so they don't waste their time and money making plans."Lauryn Hill reunited with The Fugees' Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for her tour

There were some though who understood that her health comes first. "Y'all she fought thru her Chicago show. And she did a damn good job. Performers are humans. Y'all would be mad if she sang with no voice and mad if she didn't show up it's lose-lose!" 2 headtopics.com

