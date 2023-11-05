Laura Kuenssberg Returns to Sunday Morning Programme After Absence

Laura Kuenssberg has returned to her Sunday morning programme after a month-long absence following the death of her father. She expressed her gratitude for the kind messages she received during her absence and thanked Victoria Derbyshire for filling in for her. The guests on her show include Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey, and actor Sarah Snook. Kuenssberg took over the hosting duties in September last year.

