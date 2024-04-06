Laura Anderson's Journey from Love Island to TV Personality and Influencer

Laura Anderson shot to fame on Love Island back in 2018 and she’s now one of the most well-kent faces in Scottish showbiz. Ahead of getting her big break on the ITV2 reality dating show , Stirling-born Laura worked as a hairdresser and then cabin crew for Emirates. She enjoyed a glamorous life in Dubai for more than ten years during her time as an air hostess, only moving back to the UK to take up her place on the fourth series of Love Island and changing her fortunes forever.
Throughout the series, Laura, 34, was coupled up with Wes Nelson, Jack Fowler and Paul Knops, who she’d subsequently go on to reach the final with. The pair were beaten to the crown that year by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, but Laura would go on to carve out a hugely successful career as a TV personality and influencer, racking up an impressive 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone and appearances on a range of popular show
