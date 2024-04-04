Laundry Expert Warns Incorrect Towel Washing Can Lead to Bacteria Growth

A laundry expert has warned that washing towels incorrectly can lead to bacteria growth . In the UK, over a million people only wash their bathroom towels once a year - despite clean towels harbouring 190,000 germs, and this number increasing to 17 million after just one day of use. A laundry whizz suggests that knowing the correct way to wash towels can keep them cleaner for longer and extend their lifespan.

Allen Civlak, a laundry guru and head of Mary's Kitchen Flour Sack Towels in the USA, has debunked eight cleaning myths and offered valuable advice on what you should really be doing, according to NottinghamshireLive. Allen stated: "The average towel lasts for two to five years, depending on the quality of the towel, how often it's used, and how it's cared for. READ MORE: "Washing towels properly can extend their lifespan, allowing you to enjoy their spa-like softness and absorbency for much longer

