Launch of Calmac Ferry Glen Rosa

HAVING viewed the launch of the Calmac ferry Glen Rosa from the other side of the Clyde at Cardross, I stood taking in the immense structure and all the work that had gone into this huge ferry.associated with the massive achievement of this launch.

But there is the human story, the many households this ferry has sustained during her life so far, the many who have shared their talents and experiences in training up the next generation of shipbuilders, and it was a pleasure to learn that it was one of those trained apprentices who launched the ferry.So looking ahead to the local economy and workforce and then further afield to the lifeline service of the Calmac ferry, we must hope that new orders are on their way very soon.HOW depressing but how unexpected: the two main TV sources in Scotland failed to celebrate the launch of a hull on the Clyde without incessant The same moaning Minnies would have been at it if the Scottish Government had not saved Fergusons and did a Tory “UCS job” on the company. The same moaning Minnies are completely silent about the Dreadnought submarines now being more than ten years late in commissioning, vastly over budget, and yet to have a single hull section joined together.The point is that by saving Fergusons, shipbuilding skills were kept on the Clyde outside of BAE System

