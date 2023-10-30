Lateysha Grace Reveals Heartbreaking Reason for Life-Saving Surgery

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Celebrity Big Brother's Lateysha Grace recently underwent life-saving surgery due to a secret ectopic pregnancy. Unfortunately, her unborn child could not survive the ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants itself outside of the womb. Lateysha shared her experience, revealing that she initially thought she had lost the baby but later discovered it was growing in the wrong place. She experienced severe internal bleeding and had to undergo immediate surgery to prevent her fallopian tube from rupturing. Lateysha expressed her gratitude towards the hospital staff for saving her life and requested advice from others who have gone through a similar situation

