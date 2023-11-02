latest: What is expected interest rate decision today, when will rates start to come down, and will ultra-low rates ever return?

By Sarah Taaffe-Maguire, business reporterIn what's becoming a predictable trend among many central banks, the US Federal Reserve - known as the Fed - kept the base interest rates as they were.And once again, a further rate hike was not ruled out as US inflation is in at 3.7%, above the Fed's 2% target.

The US central bank has held rates at the current 5.25% to 5.5% levels in an effort to make borrowing money more expensive and bring down inflation by taking money out of the economy and dampening spending.Unlike the UK, the US interest rate is a range rather than a single percentage, because the Fed does not set a specific figure to guide banks and financial institutions.

