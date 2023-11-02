Latest Storm Ciaran updates as major incident declared on south coast of England

A major incident has been declared in Hampshire, Jersey and on the Isle of Wight, with schools in Southampton advised to close today. Jersey Police said winds of up to 102mph had been recorded in the last half hour and urged residents to stay inside.

Earlier it said 29 adults, 6 children and 7 pets had been relocated in hotel accommodation due to property damage, and three people had been taken to A&E.The Met Office has put an amber wind warning - its second-highest level - in place for the south coast of England. https://twitter.com/JerseyPolice/status/1719946894023987598

