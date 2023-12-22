Late Welbeck header rescues point for Brighton against Crystal Palace

Danny Welbeck's late looping header rescued a point for Brighton as they denied rivals Crystal Palace victory at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Having dominated much of the second half, the Seagulls deservedly levelled when substitute Welbeck met Pascal Gross' deep cross, flicking the ball over Dean Henderson and into the top corner.

Jordan Ayew had opened the scoring for Crystal Palace on the stroke of half-time, and the home side were eight minutes of normal time away from ending their six-match winless run. Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had gifted Michael Olise possession and the forward's long cross found Ayew who finished at the back post. After Welbeck's leveller, his first goal since scoring at Manchester United in September, the visitors looked most likely to net a winner. They came close in bizarre circumstances when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson punched a cross against the head of Welbeck and was fortunate to see the ball bounce wid





Brighton secure draw against Burnley with Adingra's header
Simon Adingra's second-half header earned Brighton a draw against relegation-threatened Burnley at Amex Stadium.

Premier League Predictions: Wins for Wolves, Liverpool, Brighton and Man Utd
Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League card, predicting wins for Wolves, Liverpool, Brighton and Man Utd on Saturday. Crystal Palace's tactic of playing nullifying and dour first-half football is getting tiresome.

